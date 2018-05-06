ECU scored two runs in the first inning and three more in the third and the rest was academic as the Pirates picked up a 6-1 Sunday victory in Turchin Stadium over Tulane.

With the win, the Pirates take the AAC series sweep over the Green Wave, get their ninth straight road win and move to 17-2 overall on the road.

ECU never trailed in the weekend series.

Spencer Brickhouse homered in the contest, Bryant Packard had three hits to extend his hitting streak to 23 games and Seth Caddell generated two more to lead the ECU offensive attack.

Pirate starter Tyler Smith lasted five innings, yielding just one run on four hits with four strikeouts in his 75 pitches to get the win. Jake Agnos came on in relief in the sixth inning and delivered with three innings of scoreless work, giving up just one hit with four strikeouts before Trey Benton made an appearance in the ninth to shut the door for ECU.

Tulane(22-27/7-11 AAC) starter Josh Bates threw 90 pitches in just three innings of work. He gave up five runs, two of which were earned runs on six hits to take the loss for the Green Wave.

Trent Johnson then gave up just one run in four and two-thirds innings of relief before Sam Bjorngjeld came in with two outs in the eighth for Tulane to finish the contest.

Spencer Brickhouse’s two-run homer in the first inning gave ECU(33-12/11-7 AAC) a quick 2-0 lead before Jensen’s RBI base hit to the right side of the infield put Tulane on the scoreboard and cut the lead to 2-1 but that was as close as the Green Wave would get.

The Pirate lead grew to 5-1 in the third frame when Drew Henrickson’s base hit allowed Connor Litton to score on a Tulane throwing error by third baseman Kody Hoese. Henrickson scored on a Brady Lloyd’s base knock to centerfield. Then after Brady Lloyd stole second and advanced to third on a wild pitch, Lloyd scored on a Seth Caddell sacrifice fly to left center.

In the eighth inning, Bryant Packard’s base hit to left allowed Seth Caddell to score an insurance run to put the Pirates up by six.

ECU returns to action on Tuesday at 6:30 when the Pirates host Norfolk State.