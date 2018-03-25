(18)ECU added to their resume’ with an 11-6 Sunday afternoon win over (20)UCF to take the series 2-1 in John Euliano Park.

ECU starter Tyler Smith gave up six hits and four runs, three of which were earned runs in three innings of work on 63 pitches before five different Pirate relievers shared duties on Sunday to shut down the Knights. Matt Bridges was credited with the win for the Pirates to move to 1-0 on the season.

J.J. Montgomery(3-1) got the start but lasted just four innings and absorbed his first loss of the season. He gave up five runs on six hits on 72 pitches before a trio of Knight relievers worked the next five innings.

“This was a great series win for us going on the road and playing a really good team," ECU head coach Cliff Godwin said, "We didn’t pitch well, but offensively we hung in there and got to their bullpen. It was good to see Gavin get back out there and he along with (Zach) Barnes really shut the door over the final three innings.”

Turner Brown went three for three for ECU(18-5/2-1 AAC) while Bryant Packard, Connor Litton and Brady Lloyd all had a pair of hits to help lead the ECU attack.

The Pirates struck first when Packard homered to get the festivities underway and give ECU a quick 1-0 lead in the top of the first.

Then in a Rylan Thomas double scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the first to give UCF a 2-1 lead. They added another run in the same frame when Dallas Beaver singled to centerfield to bring Thomas home and give the Knights an early 3-1 lead.

A Logan Heiser bunt to the the pitcher allowed another UCF run to scamper home as the lead expanded to 4-1 in the third frame.

ECU got into the act in the fourth inning when hits from Connor Litton, Brady Lloyd, Chandler Jenkins and a sacrifice fly from Seth Caddell helped the Pirates retake the lead at 5-4.

Spencer Brickhouse’s pop fly to centerfield allowed Bryant Packard to score another ECU run to make it 6-4 in the fifth. Then UCF(18-8/1-2 AAC) scored a fifth inning run to cut the lead to one when Rylan Thomas homered for the Knights to make it at 6-5.

In the sixth inning a Drew Henrickson double to center scored a pair of ECU runs. Then a Bryant Packard sac fly and a base hit from Turner Brown scored two more Pirate runs as the ECU lead ballooned to five at 10-5. UCF got back one of those runs in the bottom of the sixth on a Chandler Robertson single to left field that allowed Webb to cross home plate in a 10-6 contest.

Litton’s grounder to first base let Turner Brown scamper home to add to the scoring damage in an 11-6 contest in the top of the ninth.