Defensive end Kendall Futrell and the ECU defensive unit have a bit of a task ahead in trying to slow up UCF’s fast break offense when the two teams face off Saturday night in Spectrum Stadium in Orlando.

Head coach Mike Houston has described the Knights as “probably the best team we’ve played to this point.”

The Knights have already scored 269 points in just six games this season.

“They go fast. They run a lot of tempo so we’ve got to be prepared for that in practice. They’re a good team. They’re really physical and they run the ball well,” Futrell said, “We’ve got to be prepared but I think we will be.”

UCF ranks first in the AAC in total offense per game at 544 yards and first in scoring at 44.8 points a game. That will get the Pirate defense’s attention this week as they endeavor to find ways to throw a few chinks in the Knights’ armour.

Futrell gave his three keys to playing solid defense against Central Florida.

“Get lined up on defense, match their tempo and execute our assignments,” Futrell told PirateIllustrated.com.