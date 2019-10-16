ECU Taking On Highest Scoring Team in AAC This Week at UCF
Defensive end Kendall Futrell and the ECU defensive unit have a bit of a task ahead in trying to slow up UCF’s fast break offense when the two teams face off Saturday night in Spectrum Stadium in Orlando.
Head coach Mike Houston has described the Knights as “probably the best team we’ve played to this point.”
The Knights have already scored 269 points in just six games this season.
“They go fast. They run a lot of tempo so we’ve got to be prepared for that in practice. They’re a good team. They’re really physical and they run the ball well,” Futrell said, “We’ve got to be prepared but I think we will be.”
UCF ranks first in the AAC in total offense per game at 544 yards and first in scoring at 44.8 points a game. That will get the Pirate defense’s attention this week as they endeavor to find ways to throw a few chinks in the Knights’ armour.
Futrell gave his three keys to playing solid defense against Central Florida.
“Get lined up on defense, match their tempo and execute our assignments,” Futrell told PirateIllustrated.com.
The Pirate defensive coaches will have to be quick to get defensive signals delivered to conserve as much line up time as possible before the ball is snapped.
“You’ve got to get lined up fast and know what your assignment is and execute it. Everything is going to be moving fast That’s the main thing,” Futrell stated, “We’ll probably look for the signal. It’s probably not going to be a long signal, just something quick and then you just get lined up and just play.”
The 3-3 Pirates enter the UCF game as a 33-plus point underdog as we approach mid week. Does Futrell take that as a slap in the face of the ECU defense?
“I didn’t even know that, but I think it is. We’ve shown that we’re a better team than that so we’ve just got to go out there and prove it.”
Futrell says having a week without a game last week gave the team a chance to heal up a little to be better ready to play this week when game time comes on Saturday.
“It was good. I got some time off and got a chance to relax and get off my feet a little bit. Now I’m ready to get back to playing football,” said Futrell, “Getting everybody back healthy and ready to play, getting refreshed. It was just a good time to have some time off.”
The Winterville product’s senior season is going by at warp speed as we quickly enter the second half of the season. He gave his keys to victory over UCF.
“We’ve just got to be prepared and be focused. It’s not really too much difference from an away game to a home game. You’ve just got to be prepared and ready to play when it’s time to play.”
Game time is set for 7 o’clock on CBS Sports Network television for ECU - UCF in Orlando. Stay tuned for more as PirateIllustrated.com game week coverage continues.