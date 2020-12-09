ECU The Right Fit For Fork Union Cornerback Jayden Chalmers
Jayden Chalmers has found his football destination after making his commitment to East Carolina on Wednesday.Chalmers is out of Lee County High in Sanford where he was recruited originally by the P...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news