The Pirate’s regional baseball fate was decided on Monday when the Pirates were given the tenth seed overall in this year’s field.

This Friday it will be the two-seed in the Greenville Regional, N.C. State against third seeded Campbell before top seeded ECU takes on Quinnipiac.

ECU(43-15) won the regular season AAC title before falling twice in the conference tournament to Wichita State to end their chances of a league title and a top eight national seed.

Along with ECU will be (42-17)N.C. State, (35-19)Campbell and (29-27)Quinnipiac beginning on Friday at 12 noon when the Wolfpack takes on Campbell. Then at 6 p.m. it’s the Pirates against Quinnipiac.

This season’s tournament will mark the Pirates' 30th overall appearance in NCAA postseason play. ECU has qualified for 16 of the last 21 NCAA regionals.

This is the fourth time in Cliff Godwin’s five-year tenure after traveling to the Coral Gables (Fla.) Regional in 2015 and Charlottesville (Va.) in 2016 before hosting the Greenville Regional last year.

The winner will move on to Super Regional action against the winner of the Louisville Regional where the (43-15)Cardinals are the national 7 seed. They will host (29-21)UIC at 6 o’clock on Friday after (34-24)Illinois St. takes on (36-21)Indiana at 2 pm.

Thirty-one (31) Division I conferences receive an automatic berth in the field of 64, along with 33 at-large selections. The College World Series (CWS) begins play Saturday, June 15, at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb.