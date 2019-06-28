ECU along with Davidson, Navy and Auburn will play in this year’s Veterans Classic, an annual event that gathers four teams from across the nation to celebrate Veterans Day.

This year's event will begin on Friday, Nov. 8, at Alumni Hall in Annapolis, Md. ECU and Navy will square off at 8:30 p.m. preceded by Auburn versus Davidson at 6 p.m.

The Pirates are the fourth AAC team to participate in the yearly event, hosted by Navy. Temple played in 2015, Memphis was involved in the 2017 event and Wichita State was included in last year’s event in Annapolis.

“It is an honor and privilege for us to be participating in such a prestigious event that recognizes and pays tribute to those men and women who have sacrificed their lives to ensure our freedoms,” ECU Head Coach Joe Dooley said, “We are excited about the opportunity to be immersed in the workings of the U.S. Naval Academy and spending quality time with some of our servicemen and women.”

Navy head coach Ed DeChellis had positive things to say about this year’s field.

“We are pleased and excited to welcome Auburn, Davidson and East Carolina to the Veterans Classic,” said Navy DeChellis. “On the court, both Auburn and Davidson could be nationally ranked at the time of the game, and East Carolina will provide a great challenge for us as they are a program on the rise in the very competitive American Athletic Conference. The games always help to showcase our continuing efforts to pay tribute to our nation’s veterans.

“Off the court, it will be great to once again provide these teams with access to the inner workings of the Naval Academy. They always come away from these tours with an added appreciation for what our student-athletes and the Brigade of Midshipmen as a whole go through with their daily academic, athletic and military endeavors that prepares them to eventually defend our country.”

Tickets for the doubleheader are now on sale through the Navy Ticket Office at either 1-800-US4-NAVY, by clicking on the TICKETS tab in the masthead of NavySports.com and then selecting BASKETBALL. Reserved tickets for the doubleheader in the lower level of Alumni Hall are $25 and upper level general admission seats can be purchased for $15.