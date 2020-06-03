East Carolina will take on Liberty as part of a tripleheader in the inaugural Basketball Hall of Fame Shootout on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte officials at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and ECU announced on Tuesday.

The Shootout also features Virginia versus Temple and Virginia Tech taking on Davidson. Games times, ticket information and television broadcast details forthcoming at a further time.

“We are extremely excited to have the opportunity to compete in the Hall of Fame Shootout. Coach [Ritchie] MacKay has done a terrific job with his program at Liberty and they will provide us with a strong early season challenge,” ECU Head Coach Joe Dooley said, "Charlotte is one of our largest alumni bases and we’re hoping to see a lot of purple in the seats at the Spectrum Center in November.”

It will be the second straight years that ECU will take on Liberty with the Flames taking a 77-57 win over the Pirates last year in the two team's eighth meeting overall. It was the Flames third straight win over ECU while the Pirates still hold a 5-3 overall edge in the overall series.

“We’re very excited to be launching a new collegiate event in North Carolina, a state known for its tremendous basketball history,” said John L. Doleva, President and CEO of the Basketball Hall of Fame. “Spectrum Center is a fantastic NBA venue in a terrific basketball community, and we’re excited to provide this unique opportunity to six collegiate teams and their fans this fall.”

The Basketball Hall of Fame Shootout is one event in the Hall of Fame’s series of collegiate events, which continues to grow in an effort to celebrate the game outside the museum walls. The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame is proud to continue its relationship with Learfield IMG College for sponsorship representation of its portfolio of collegiate events.

As the health and safety of the athletes, fans and staff is of the utmost importance, the Basketball Hall of Fame will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation closely in the coming months and provide updates as needed.