Nationally ranked ECU took care of business on Wednesday taking a 5-3 victory over Elon in Clark-LeClair Stadium.

Gavin Williams(1-0) went five innings with six strikeouts, yielding four hits and a pair of runs to pick up the win before Trey Benton came on in relief in the sixth. Ryder Giles got his first save for the Pirates.

ECU(6-3) got things off to a fast start, scoring three runs in the bottom of the first inning to take a 3-0 lead on base hits from AAC Player-of-the-Week and Perfect Game National Player-of-the-Week Alec Burleson and Jake Washer along with a sacrifice bunt from Ryder Giles.

Tyler Cranston’s double down the left field line in the top of the second off of ECU starter Gavin Williams scored a pair of runs for the Phoenix to trim the lead to one before ECU scored another run of their own when Nick Barber stole home to extend the Pirate lead to 4-2.

Alec Burleson’s lead off laser in the sixth inning over the right field wall was his second home run of the year. That extended the ECU lead to 5-2.

Ty Adcock homered in the eighth for Elon(5-3) to complete the scoring.

Jared Wetherbee took the loss for Elon to fall to 0-2.

The Pirates host the annual Keith LeClair Classic starting this Friday at 4:30 against Utah with games against Wright State and Western Carolina on Saturday and Sunday.

