PirateIllustrated - ECU Topples N.C. Wesleyan In Home Opener 91-62

East Carolina improved their record to 2-0 with an easy 91-62 win over N.C. Wesleyan Tuesday night in Minges Coliseum.

Jayden Gardner led four Pirates in double-figures with 27 points on 11 of 12 shooting to go along with 14 from Brandon Suggs, 11 from Tristen Newton who led ECU with eight rebounds and 10 points from ever improving Bitumba Baruti.

ECU got off to a relatively good start, going up 9- 5 on five early points from Gardner. Wesleyan then closed to within as few as two points at 13-11 on a pair of baskets from Kyron Kelly and Kalid Chavis-Hinds midway through the first period.

….that is as close as the Bishops would come for the rest of the contest.

The Pirates heated up on a 19-6 run that expanded the lead to 41-19 on three-point jumpers from Brandon Suggs and Noah Farrakhan’s second trey of the half.

Suggs led ECU with 12 first half points to go along with five rebounds while Gardner added 11 points. Wesleyan got 14 points in the first period from Damon McDowell in a 44-30 contest at halftime.

Overall, Gardner was pleased with his performance Tuesday night.

“My performance is dictated by my teammates and my teammates were setting me up and finding me all night. I just let the game come to me,” Gardner told PirateIllustrated.com.

“I got out to some easy buckets early off turnovers and just taking what the defense was giving me all night. Big credit to my teammates. We had 24 assists tonight so they were finding me and setting me up.”