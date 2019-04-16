Spencer Brickhouse, Bryant Packard and Jake Washer all homered in ECU’s 9-4 road victory over Elon Tuesday night.

All told, Turner Brown and Bryant Packard registered three hits to go along with two Brady Lloyd hits. Spencer Brickhouse drove in three runs along with two each from Lloyd and Packard in the victory.

ECU(26-10) got on the scoreboard quickly in the first inning when Brickhouse followed base hits from Bryant Packard and Turner Brown with his ninth home run of the season on a three-run shot to right that gave the Pirates a 3-0 lead. Jake Washer then got his seventh home run of the year on a solo shot before Brady Lloyd collected an RBI on a hit to centerfield that brought Dusty Baker in from second base that gave ECU 5-0 lead.

Elon(21-16) scored a run in both the first and second inning to cut the lead to 5-2 on a Cam Devanney sac fly and Matt Oldham’s RBI ground out that allowed Nick Cicci to score from third base after he doubled and advanced to third on a wild pitch from Burleson.

The Pirates added to their lead with two runs in the third on RBI base hits from Packard and Turner Brown as the ECU lead grew to 7-2.

Oldham’s home run to right in the fourth frame cut the lead to four before Packard added to the ECU barrage with a home run of his own to make it 8-3.

Cam Devanney responded with an Elon home run in the eighth inning before Brady Lloyd’s RBI base hit for ECU in the ninth completed the scoring to make it 9-4.

ECU returns home on Thursday when they take on UConn in the first of a three-game AAC series at 6:30 pm.