Cliff Godwin said his team needed to play better on the road and ECU delivered on Friday. A five run third inning to did the bulk of the work along with three runs in the bottom of the eighth in a 9-0 game one win over Maryland in College Park.

Spencer Brickhouse and Jake Washer both delivered home runs for the Pirates in the victory and Jake Agnos(3-1) got the win yielding just six hits in 113 pitches and seven innings of work with seven strikeouts for ECU.

Zach Barnes came on in the bottom of the eighth in relief for the Pirates.

Hunter Parsons(3-1) lasted six innings for the Maryland, giving up nine hits and six runs and taking the loss before Sean Heine and Billy Phillips came on in relief for the Terps who fall to 10-6 with the loss. No one for Maryland had more than one hit.

ECU(13-6) got on the scoreboard in the first inning on an Alec Burleson pop fly that brought Bryant Packard home from third base for a 1-0 lead.

In the third inning the Pirates were at it again with a five run outburst highlighted by a Jake Washer three-run homer and a Dusty Baker double that scored another run. Alec Burleson’s pop fly to centerfield scored another run earlier in the inning and ECU took a 6-0 lead.

Bryant Packard’s double in the eighth frame followed by a stolen base led to another ECU run when Lane Hoover drove in his fourth career RBI on a base hit to right. Spencer Brickhouse followed that with his third homer of the year on a shot over the right field wall to put the Pirates up 9-0.