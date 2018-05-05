ECU moved to 16-2 on the road on the strength of Dwanya Williams-Sutton who knocked a pair of home runs in an 8-3 game two victory over Tulane. It was the Pirates’ eight straight road game.

Connor Litton and Brady Lloyd also had a pair of hits for ECU(32-12/10-7 AAC) in the victory.

Alec Burleson was solid on the mound for ECU with a career high seven strikeouts to pick up the victory for ECU. Zach Barnes got his second save of the season while Keagan Gillies(5-5) absorbed the loss for Tulane going four innings giving up five runs on four hits with three strikeouts.

“I thought we played as well as we have in a long time today. Obviously, it starts on the mound with (Alec) Burleson, but I thought we executed what we were trying to do offensively as good as we have done all year against their guy, who had the best numbers and who has been pitching well the last couple weekends," said ECU head coach Cliff Godwin.

"I thought our guys got to the plate with a plan and executed at a high level. Dwayna (Williams-Sutton) had a big day with two home runs and I thought everybody up and down the lineup had tough at-bats and that’s what it takes when you face a good pitcher.”

Jeremy Whitehead got the Pirates on the scoreboard in the second inning when he scored on a Tulane balk.

Then Dwanya Williams-Sutton homered to left field in the third inning to score two more runs and give ECU a 3-0 lead. Tulane(22-26/7-10 AAC) got their first run in the bottom of the third to make it 3-1.

A Brady Lloyd base hit to centerfield scored another Pirate as ECU extended their lead to 4-1 in the fifth inning. Connor Litton put a pair of ECU runs on the board when his base knock in the fifth frame brought Spencer Brickhouse across home plate in a 5-1 ballgame. Then his sac fly in the seventh scored another run to put ECU up 6-1.

A Frankie Neimann double and a Grant Witherspoon walk with the bases loaded scored a pair of Tulane runs on the scoreboard in the eighth inning.

In the ninth inning, ECU scored a pair or insurance runs when Sutton’s second homer of the say made it 7-3. Then with the bases loaded, Brady Lloyd walked on a 3-2 offering to bring Brickhouse across home plate to make it 8-3.

Alec Burleson went a career high seven and a third innings, giving up three runs on four hits with seven strikeouts in his 89 pitches before a combination of Gavin Williams and Zach Barnes shut the door on the Green Wave.