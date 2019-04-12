With one day left before the annual Purple-Gold game on Saturday Mike Houston and his new ECU staff took his version 1.0 football team through their last spring practice.

Afterward, PI asked the first year ECU head coach to put a number grade on where he feels his team is at the moment after the conclusion of spring practice Friday morning.

“I’d say today, before tomorrow - I’d say high 60’s…. 70 somewhere around there,” Houston told PirateIllustrated.com, “The past week and a half, I think we’ve kind of turned the first corner to where we are learning how to compete better. We’re not having to stay on them about effort as much. We’ve still got a few hiccups and having to correct behavior and stuff like that. I just think we are starting to trend in the right direction.”





Houston is beginning to get from his players what he expects in terms of intensity, energy level and attentiveness and that is a solid step forward heading into Saturday and beyond as his team heads into this fall.





“We’ve been trending upward this last week and a half and we certainly want to finish it off on a high note tomorrow and we told them what we want to see tomorrow,” said Houston, “I told them we expect to see great execution, a lot of energy and intensity and I want to see them compete and have fun. If we do those things tomorrow, we’ll be really, really pleased with the way our first spring practice ends.”





Coach Houston said they introduced what they would term as a typical Thursday practice operation for the players in season.





“It was another teaching moment for our players and I thought they handled it really, really well. A lot of excitement today and a lot of exciting heading into tomorrow. I hope the weather stays the same for tomorrow. It certainly is an exciting weekend,” Houston said.





“We’ve got signees from this past year’s signing class on campus. A lot of parents coming back, alumni, fans, a lot of people here for a variety of reasons. Spring game, Pigskin Pigout, PirateFest so it should be a great weekend in Greenville.”





PirateIllustrated.com was there to bring you Coach Houston’s post practice comments in their entirety. Game time is at 1:30 on Saturday for ECU’s annual spring football game.





PI AUDIO: MIKE HOUSTON RECAPS SPRING CAMP & PREVIEWS ECU SPRING GAME











