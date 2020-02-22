ECU tees it up on Sunday with Temple in a game that is pivotal if the Pirates want to show marked improvement over their 10-21 season last year.

Currently the Pirates enter at 10-17 and 4-10 in AAC play. They have had several opportunities to win close league games but early deficits have found them running out of gas at the end.

At 14-12 and 6-7 in AAC play, Temple is 4-5 on the road and is fresh off a 93-89 double overtime win over UConn. Christian Vital played 48 minutes and led the Owls with 21 points and eight rebounds while Isaiah Whaley tossed in 18 points and 14 boards. James Bouknight generated 16 points and Jalen Gaffney had 12 in the victory at The Liacouras Center Thursday night.

The Owls have to be gassed, but two days of rest will have them at least mentally ready to go. Temple has Joe Dooley’s full attention as he continues to try to get his young Pirates over the mental hump of expecting to win ballgames.

“They’re obviously coming off of a big win against UConn in overtime,” Joe Dooley told PirateIllustrated.com, “They have an experienced backcourt with juniors and seniors with Pierre-Louis, Rose and Moore. They’re all experienced players and they’ve won a lot of games.”

“Winning is a learning process and we’ve got to learn how to win some of these deals,” Dooley stated after his team’s loss at Memphis earlier in the week, “We’ve had some opportunities and I think the good news is we’re in the game and we have opportunities. Now we need to figure some things out to make sure we win the game.”

J.J. Miles has been playing on a gimpy ankle and that was a factor in him playing just 12 minutes against Memphis where he scored just five points for ECU.

The Pirates did get a career high 23 points and 13 rebounds from Tristen Newton who is quickly turning into a real force in the American in the backcourt for the Pirates. Memphis limited Jayden Gardner to just 16 points. If ECU is going to win, all cylinders will have to be clicking.

ECU took Thursday off to recover and put in two solid workouts on Friday and Saturday in preparation for Sunday’s matchup. Hanging in there early in the game would go a long way toward getting a win on Sunday.

“We have not gotten off to the greatest starts. We just need to not dig so many holes,” Dooley told PI, “I also think there have also been some spurts in the second half where we’ve done the same thing.”

“We’ve got to finish things better, do a little bit better, but we’re right in every game with an opportunity to win. We’ve got to find some ways to do it.”