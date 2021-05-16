ECU Wins Beats Bearcats 5-2

East Carolina picked up a 5-2 win on Sunday to close out the weekend at Cincinnati.

Landon Ginn(1-0) got the victory for ECU and C.J. Mayhue was credited with his eighth save of the season.

Bryson Worrell’s second inning home run got the scoring underway in the top of the second for a 2-0 lead.

Cincinnati(25-24/14-14 AAC) got on the scoreboard on a Griffin Merritt home run in the third inning off of ECU’s third pitcher of the day Jake Kuchmaner who then yielded an RBI base hit to Joey Bellini to tie the game at 2-2.

Thomas Francisco’s SAC fly to right field produced ECU’s third run of the day after a Ryder Giles double and Connor Norby single put runners on the corners.

Jalen Wade(3-1) took the loss for Cincinnati, walking just one batter in his 112 pitches, yielding seven hits, three runs with a pair of strikeouts in his Sunday start for the Bearcats.

East Carolina(36-11/18-6 AAC) loaded the bases in the ninth and Thomas Francisco’s double produced two more runs to make it 5-2 and that proved to put the game out of reach.

BOX SCORE