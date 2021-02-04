PirateIllustrated - Elijah Jamison Comments On New ECU Offer, Lists Top Four

One of the better pure point guards in this year’s basketball recruiting pool is multi-talented Elijah Jamison.

Originally out of nearby Louisburg, N.C., Jamison is playing high school ball at Liberty Heights in Charlotte after transferring over from Louisburg High. So far it has been a good move. His team is currently ranked number one in the state at 19-1.

So far he has grabbed six quality offers that include Ole Miss, UNC-Wilmington, James Madison, Middle Tennessee, Elon and a new offer that he just picked up on Thursday from East Carolina.

“I’ve been working with Coach Dooley and Coach Jackson. Coach Dooley called me and offered me today,” Jamison told PirateIllustrated.com, “He told me that likes everything about me and he thinks I’ve got a college ready body right now. He likes how I can get my teammates the ball.”

He is also getting increased interest from Wake Forest, Clemson, UConn and Oklahoma State among others so business is good the 6-3, 195 pounder as he enjoys his junior year of high school.

Jamison is averaging right at 17 points and six assists a game with high hopes to win a state title and take his team beyond that.

“We’re doing really well. We’re just going to keep winning and try to win the state and hopefully go to the nationals,” said Jamison who talked about the kind of place he hopes to land to play his college basketball.

“A place where I hopefully can come in and play right away that plays a fast paced game, a lot of screens, pick and rolls that plays aggressive defense. A really fast paced team.”

So what does Jamison do best?

“I feel like I can get to the rim, also shots off of ball screens and just coming downhill and get my teammates the ball. Also I’m a good ball defender. I’m able to get through screens.”

Jamison talked about where to eventually take his talents to play collegiate basketball and four schools that are currently in the lead.

“I’ll probably make my decision really late because I just want to make sure that everything is set,” said Jamison, “Wake Forest, South Florida, ECU and UConn. Really those four. ECU has been talking to me for a year and some change.”

Stay tuned for the very latest as it happens here on PirateIllustrated.com.