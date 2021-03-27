PirateIllustrated - Elon Beats East Carolina 2-1 to Split Weekend Series

(8)East Carolina lost their second game of the week, falling 2-1 on Saturday to Elon at Latham Field. With the loss, the two teams split the weekend double-header.

Spencer Bauer(1-1) got the start on the mound for the Phoenix, lasting five innings and 62 pitches. Bauer gave up four hits and a run with eight strikeouts before Brian Edgington came on in relief to get his first save of the year.

Jake Kuchmaner(2-1) suffered his first loss of the season in his usual Saturday start for East Carolina. Kuchmaner threw for six innings, giving up five hits, a pair of earned runs with six strikeouts in 88 pitches. C.J. Mayhue then came on in relief for ECU.

After a slow start, the two teams finally got on the scoreboard in the fourth inning when Alec Makarewicz doubled to left center to score a run for ECU before Nick Cicci homered to left to score a pair of Elon runs to make it 2-1.

That turned out to be the only scoring in the contest. With the loss, ECU falls to 17-5 while Elon improves to 6-10 on the year.

The Pirates return to action next Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. when they take on North Carolina in a return match after ECU fell to the Tar Heels 8-1 in Chapel Hill last Tuesday.

BOX SCORE