Eric Doctor Hopes to Cure a Few Ills Defensively for East Carolina
ECU landed a commitment from Rivals 3-star Eric Doctor out of Edgewater High in Orlando on Monday morning.We caught up with Doctor, who has 19 offers including Illinois, Indiana, Louisville, Marsha...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news