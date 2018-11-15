ECU hits the road this Friday for their first road test of the season against Josh Pastner's Georgia Tech ball club.

The Yellow Jackets lost on Tuesday night at Tennessee 66-53 in their second game of the season after beating Lamar last Friday night 88-69. The same Lamar team that ECU beat in overtime 84-78 last Sunday.

The Pirates have three guys averaging in double-figures led by Seth LeDay who is posting 16.3 points and 6.3 rebounds a game. He is hitting 70.8 percent of his shots and is followed closely by Jayden Gardner who at 14 points a contest leads the team in rebounding at 7.7 boards a game. K.J. Davis gets his three-pointers off very quickly after the catch and is tossing in 11.3 points a game.

Tae Hardy at nine points a game and Isaac Fleming at 8.7 points to go along with 4.3 assists and 3.3 steals a game aren't far behind.

But the Pirates will need to get their field goal percentage up moving forward. Their 46 percent ranks just 172nd in the country. ECU is 94th in scoring at 79 points a game and 233rd in free throw percentage at 65.2 percent.

Georgia Tech isn't much better where they are connecting on just 39.7 percent of their shots and rank 305th in points scored and 228th in rebounding.

The Yellow Jackets are led by Brandon Austin at 16.5 points a game and Jose Alverez who averages 11. James Banks III is leading the team with seven rebounds a a contest.

"I've seen them play a few times. I watched the game with a couple of teammates and we were able to scout just watching the game to kind of prepare and get ready for them," said LeDay, "I think we match up well with them. We put our pants on the same way they do so we're just ready to go out there and go up against them."

Jayden Gardner is playing down the importance of this particular game while acknowledging what it would mean to win.

"It's just another game, but I'm excited to play my first ACC school. It will be exciting," said Gardner, "I've just got to go out and play my game, trusting my coaches, trusting my teammates and trusting our game plan and just executing. Playing any ACC team you're trying to uphold your standard, play your game and play to win."

Gardner says his team should match up well against the Yellow Jackets this Friday.

"I think we match up pretty good because we're very athletic, versatile, we can guard, can shoot and pass. We have nice post players and a nice inside out game so we're pretty balanced."

Joe Dooley knows his team will have to be at their best in order to pick up their first road win of the season and keep the momentum going for his young Pirates. He talked about what he saw in the Yellow Jackets' game against Tennessee.

"I thought they played a really good Tennessee team and didn't shoot the ball particularly well which got them in some problems. I did think in the second half they got into a little more offensive rhythm. They shoot a lot of threes and I thought in the second half they put a lot of pressure on Tennessee by dribble-driving the ball."

"We've already scrimmaged two ACC teams so we've seen what it looks like. I think James Madison is experienced and they're athletic and those things help," Dooley said, "I do think Tech is young also and I think Josh is trying to figure out who his rotation is at this point in the season also."

PirateIllustrated.com caught up with Coach Dooley along with forwards Seth LeDay and Jayden Gardner who talk about Friday's upcoming game at Georgia Tech.

PI AUDIO: GEORGIA TECH PREVIEW