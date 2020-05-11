News More News
Excited Rivals 3-Star Kareem Harden Talks About ECU Offer

Rivals 3-Star lineman Kareem Harden breaks down his latest offer from ECU that he received on Sunday.
Rivals 3-Star lineman Kareem Harden breaks down his latest offer from ECU that he received on Sunday. (Rivals.com photo)
Mark Lindsay • PirateIllustrated
One of the better up and coming Florida line prospects for the 2021 class is Kareem Harden who picked up a new offer from East Carolina on Mother’s Day Sunday.The 6-4, 290 pounder finds his recruit...

