Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-23 13:52:02 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Farmville Guard Terquavion Smith Reacts to New Offer From ECU

Uojlu2ftsi9oytmzztry
Terquavion Smith out of Farmville Central picks up and ECU offer and talked about is overall recruitment.
Mark Lindsay • PirateIllustrated.com
@Pir8Illustrated
Publisher

Terquavion Smith from nearby Farmville Central continues to see his stock rise in his junior season with the Jaguars.The 6-4, 175 pounder visited for the Cincinnati-ECU game and then on Monday he p...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}