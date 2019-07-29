News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-29 20:28:27 -0500') }} football Edit

Fired Up 3-Star TE Shane Calhoun Discusses ECU Commitment

Jdqhdgoql8om6riwikbe
Creekside High tight end and Rivals 3-Star Shane Calhoun adds to a growing list of ECU commitments.
Mark Lindsay • PirateIllustrated
@Pir8Illustrated
Publisher

Shane Calhoun came away from last week's ECU visit impressed with one trip yet to make over the weekend to FAU."When I left ECU, it just felt like home to me. I left with a feeling in my gut that i...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}