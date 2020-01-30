News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-30 08:40:16 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Five Big Takeaways: Houston Tops ECU 69-59

Tyrie Jackson and East Carolina put up a tough fight before falling to Houston by ten points on Wednesday. (PirateIllustrated.com photo)
Tyrie Jackson and East Carolina put up a tough fight before falling to Houston by ten points on Wednesday. (PirateIllustrated.com photo)
Mark Lindsay • PirateIllustrated
Publisher
PirateIllustrated.com delivers our Five Big Takeaways from Wednesday's 69-59 loss to (21)Houston in Minges Coliseum. Jayden Gardner led all scorers with 29 points and pulled down 19 rebounds but in...

