{{ timeAgo('2019-03-25 20:06:47 -0500') }} football

Fluvanna County's Walt Stribling Breaks Down His New ECU Offer

Fluvanna County lineman Walt Stribling had a productive trip to ECU where he picked up his first scholarship offer.
Mark Lindsay • PirateIllustrated.com
Another big, tall offensive lineman who made the drive to ECU over the weekend is 6-6, 305 Fluvannna County product Walt Stribling who enjoyed his visit and came away with his first offer.PirateIll...

