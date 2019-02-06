Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-06 14:20:21 -0600') }} football Edit

Fuquay-Varina Running Back Tyrus Townsend Lands at ECU

Smppnkznmrnzej7mgsvt
Tyrus Townsend announced on Friday that he will continue his football career at East Carolina.
Mark Lindsay • PirateIllustrated.com
@Pir8Illustrated
Publisher

ECU is making good use of landing an abundance of preferred walk-on talent for the future. A lot of those prospects wide up getting scholarships after proving themselves in the program.One of the l...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}