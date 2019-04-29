News More News
football

Gafney LB Jemari Littlejohn Plans Camp Visit to ECU

Gafney High linebacker Jemari Littlejohn discusses his ECU recruitment and what all is coming up next.
Mark Lindsay • PirateIllustrated.com
@Pir8Illustrated
Publisher

One of the better linebackers available on ECU’s offer list is South Carolina product Jemari Littlejohn.The Rivals three-star out of Gafney High holds offers from West Virginia, Georgia State, West...

