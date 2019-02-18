ECU forward Jayden Gardner has been named the AAC Freshman-of-the-Week the league announced on Monday, making him the first Pirate in AAC history to win this award five times.

Only two others have done so in AAC history. Memphis' Dedric Lawson (2015-16) who actually won the award six times and USF's Chris Perry (2013-14) with five.

B.J. Tyson & Shawn Williams each won the award four times.

He is the only player in the American to rank in the top 10 in both scoring and rebounding this season.

Gardner scored an average of 16.0 points and 10.5 boards in his two games last week. Gardner posted his ninth double-double of the season on Sunday against Tulsa with 19 points and 16 rebounds after scoring 13 points to go along with five boards against Memphis earlier in the week.

The Pirate freshman shot 42.3 percent from the field (11-of-26) and 83.3 percent at the free throw line (10-of-12) during the week while averaging

37.0 minutes per game. He played 74 of a possible 85 minutes.

Gardner also handed out five assists and collected two steals during the week.

ECU takes the court next on Saturday when they travel to New Orleans to take on Tulane.