News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-11 15:38:19 -0500') }} football Edit

Georgia 3-Star Safety Breaks Down ECU Offer and Visit Plans

Woodstock, Georgia 3-Star hybrid safety Jackson Hamilton breaks down the latest on his ECU recruitment and more
Woodstock, Georgia 3-Star hybrid safety Jackson Hamilton breaks down the latest on his ECU recruitment and more
Mark Lindsay • PirateIllustrated
Publisher
@Pir8Illustrated

One of the better players in the state of Georgia is Woodstock product Jackson Hamilton who has an offer from ECU among his twenty current offers.Hamilton’s team went 14-1 last season and has won t...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}