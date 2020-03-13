ECU athletic director Jon Gilbert met with the press on Friday to address the athletic situation moving forward as a result of the Coronavirus.

Gilbert said ECU would have limited work force in each operating unit and some people would work from home. He talked about what the hardest part is from his standpoint of trying to administer the athletic department in times like this.

“How quickly we’re having to process and make decisions,” said Gilbert, “There’s not an owner’s manual on how to handle situations like this. It’s a surreal experience for everyone.”

He said athletes who can go home should do so and that ECU anticipates possibly 50 to 80 athletes who can’t immediately get home to remain on campus out of the 450 or so in the entire program.

Gilbert also said there would be no on or off campus recruiting except by phone, email, twitter and other similar communications.

Things remain in flux and he said with new information things could change but said there was a trickle down effect triggered by the stoppage of the NBA season that brought on other stoppages of the various leagues.

It was mentioned that there would be some baseball ticket refund component if necessary by the end of May or around the first of June.

ECU plans to follow all NCAA protocols and Gilbert says the situation remains fluid and Gilbert is hoping things will return to normal sometime in the near future.

Athletes can work out on their own but there will be no organized practices by coaches.

Pigskin Pigout ancillary activities will be cancelled.

Gilbert also expressed disappointment in the way spring championship cancellations were communicated saying the NCAA wasn’t held to the same accountability and that it was disappointing.

PirateIllustrated.com was there to bring you the very latest and the complete press conference audio is in the link below. Stay tuned for more as events unfold.

PI AUDIO: JON GILBERT DISCUSSES CORONA VIRUS EFFECTS ON ECU ATHLETICS