ECU has found their man to be the new director of athletics. Jon Gilbert comes to Greenville from Southern Miss and has been chosen to help turn things in a positive direction for the Pirates.

Sources tell PirateIllustrated.com that he has agreed to take the job at East Carolina. The East Carolina University Board of Trus­tees will meet Monday at 9:30 a.m.

An ECU re­lease Sun­day af­ter­noon said this meet­ing was called to hear up­dates re­gard­ing per­son­nel mat­ters and take any re­lated ac­tion.Gilbert will replace Jeff Compher who exited ECU some eight months ago. The overall process in hiring a new AD has been long but in the end, the Pirates hope it will have been worth the wait.

Former ECU SID, South Carolina athletic administrator and former SEC spokesman Charles Bloom was also in the mix along with Jimmy Bass at UNC-W who spent time at ECU before moving to Wilmington. Others were interested as well like former TCU and Wofford AD Danny Morrison who also worked for many years at Wofford, the Southern Conference and most recently with the Carolina Panthers.

Gilbert arrived at Hattiesburg from the University of Tennessee where under Dave Hart's tenure as athletic director was responsible for all facets of day-to-day athletic operations. His role included strategic planning, management, external operations, academic affairs, and more.

Under Gilbert's guidance in Knoxville, Tennessee student-athletes averaged over a 3.0 GPA and all programs exceeded the NCAA Academic Progress Rate standard. Gilbert has shown a propensity to develop and implement creative ideas like hosting a football game at Bristol Motor Speedway in 2016. He also cut operating expenses in multiple areas, negotiated a multi-million-dollar apparel deal and planned, installed and managed the department's cost-of-attendance program.

Dave Hart said of Gilbert at the time he was hired at Southern Miss, “This is a red letter day for Southern Miss athletics and the University of Southern Mississippi with the hiring of Jon Gilbert as the athletic director. In nearly nine years of working with Jon, I have watched a terrific person grow into an outstanding administrator who has been more than ready to sit in a director of athletics chair for some time now.”

Prior to his stint at Tennessee, Gilbert worked for nearly 17 years at Alabama in a number of different roles, including Associate Athletics Director from 2009 to 2011. Tennessee generated $82 million in gifts and pledges for the Crimson Tide Foundation and Gilbert had oversight of marketing, promotions, all facets of the ticket office and seat licensing.

Gilbert is a Lenoir-Rhyne graduate, where he was a three-year letterman on the football team. He earned his master's degree in Sport Administration at Eastern Kentucky. He and his wife, Katie, have a daughter Larsen and a son Kent.