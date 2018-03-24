The Gold team got the better of the Purple in this year's annual ECU spring football game Saturday afternoon under mostly cloudy and cool conditions at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.

Big 6-0, 220 pound running back Trace Christian out of Longwood, Florida ran for 97 yards and three touchdowns to highlight the Gold team's 21-14 win over the Purple in the annual ECU spring football game Saturday afternoon.

"There was a lot of competition. You never get to see your team split right down the middle like it was. That's why it was so tightly played. We got to see some good play from both sides," ECU head coach Scottie Montgomery said.

"Big hits on defense, Trevon Brown made some great catches and I thought Trace Christian ran the ball effectively when he was in there and did a good job. A really, really good chance to see our guys get a chance to compete against each other."

Reid Herring looked good at quarterback for the Gold squad connecting on 12 of 20 for 191 yards to lead his team under center with 14 first downs. His team put up 352 yards of total offense.

"I felt pretty good. We mixed the guys up and had two different teams that we drafted. We ran the ball pretty well, we had some big plays in the passing game. Everybody looked good, it felt good to be out there. A lot of energy so I was fine with that," Reid Herring told PirateIllustrated.com afterward, "I'm really understanding the progressions more. That comes easier to me with all the reps I've had the past two years. It's been fun coming out and working hard every day. We're looking good."

Meanwhile local D.H. Conley product Holton Ahlers made his presence known going 12 for 18 for 205 yards through the air with ten first downs and Kingley Ifedi completed four of his six passes for 90 yards and he scored a touchdown on the ground for the Purple team. Ifedi was credited with three first downs. The Purple team had 314 yards of total offense.

Ahlers picked up the offensive newcomer award while Nolan Johnson was the defensive newcomer recipient. Defensive back Colby Gore took home defensive and special teams MVP honors this spring. Offensive lineman Cortez Herrin was the offensive MVP.

Deondre Farrier got most improved on the offense while linebacker Bruce Bivins took home defensive honors for most improved. Both should be standout players this fall.

Louisburg transfer linebacker Cole Nigro's thirty yard first quarter fumble return put the Purple team up front by a touchdown. Caleb Pratt knocked through the extra point.

Big running back Trace Christian got the Gold team on the scoreboard with his one yard touchdown run and then scored again from four yards out to make it 14-7.