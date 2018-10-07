Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-07 20:09:27 -0500') }} football Edit

Gonzaga High OG Luke Petitbon Grabs His Latest Offer from ECU

Bbnerivchbjf7e94qowe
Gonzaga offensive lineman and Rivals 3-star Luke Petitbon has a solid football lineage and a new offer from ECU.
Rivals.com photo
Mark Lindsay • PirateIllustrated.com
@Pir8Illustrated
Publisher

As ECU continues to dole out new offers, one of their latest went out over the weekend to a player that comes from a great football lineageGonzaga High junior offensive guard Luke Petitbon finds hi...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}