PirateIllustrated - Grady-White Boats Makes Major Donation to ECU Athletics

East Carolina Athletic Director Jon Gilbert announced on Friday a major gift from Greenville based Grady-White Boats that is the largest in Pirate history.

In recognition of this gift, the ECU athletics complex will be named the Grady-White Boats Athletic Campus.

"We are incredibly grateful to Grady-White Boats and Eddie Smith for their generosity and investment in our athletics department. Grady-White is recognized as one of the most renowned boat manufacturers in the world and we are thrilled with the partnership. Eddie's passion for Eastern North Carolina and the Greenville community is undeniable," said Gilbert.

"His generosity and commitment to our athletics department as we all endure these difficult times inspires me about what we can accomplish at this great university with the support of our community and alumni. This gift is a continuation of Grady-White Boats long-term investment in ECU. They have contributed generously over the years with gifts to many departments throughout the university, and multiple scholarships - all helping ECU be even stronger for the future.

Gilbert met with the press to discuss the Grady-White donation further in the video below.