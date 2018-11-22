Nate Harvey now has 22 TFLs, which sets the ECU single-season record. He passed Chris Moore’s old record of 21 from back in 2004. He hopes to keep it going against a sound Cincinnati team Friday afternoon in Nippert Stadium.

“The week has been going good. We lost a day because the game is on Friday so everything got pushed ahead. Number 3 (Michael Warren) is the heart and soul of their offense. He’s basically their engine and number 9 (Desmond Ridder) is a really good player,” said Harvey who delivered his key to victory on Friday, “Stop the run game. Number three is really good. Play really good and be gap sound.”

Free safety Devondre “Tank” Robinson says he is fired up about a chance to show what his secondary can do against the Bearcats.

“I’m really excited to get into Friday’s game. I feel like they’re a pretty balanced team but they like to run too so I feel like we have to fit the run. Just execute and like we always do and be vocal out there. It will be simple. I feel like we can get this W. The season hasn’t gone how we’ve planned but we’re just really happy to get this first conference win. I can’t give you a score but we’re going to win.”

David Blackwell laid out what his guys are going to try to do defensively against one of the best teams in the AAC in Cincinnati on Black Friday when the Pirates tee it up at 3:30 on CBS Sports Network television.

“Hopefully try to get a little momentum going here you know and play well and see if we can’t go up there and get a victory for Thanksgiving,” said Blackwell who said it was nice to get some turnovers in ECU’s last game against UConn, “It was nice to actually get some and I think it was a big part in the first half there. We were able to get two right there before halftime and kind of extend out lead and go into halftime with some momentum.

“Then we came out and offensively and scored and really vaulted us into a strong second half with a finishing strong in the first half. Then the offense moving the ball and scoring energized us a little bit,” Blackwell said.

Michael Warren has rushed for 1,163 and eleven touchdowns for Cincinnati while Desmond Ridder at quarterback has accounted for 2,024 yards and 15 touchdowns against just five interceptions. He is also dangerous with his feet rushing for 567 and five more touchdowns.

“They’ve got a thousand yard rusher. Their mobile quarterback, a guy who can extend plays with his legs takes care of the football. He doesn’t throw a lot of interceptions. They’re good at their skill positions,” Blackwell said, “It’s a broken record a little bit in this league. Everybody is similar with some of the things they do.”

“They’re another spread offense. They’re going to do some tempo. They play to their defense a little bit but they’re a team that can go out and score. They’ve proven that throughout the season and they’re definitely a capable offense,” said Blackwell, “They don’t make a lot of mistakes. They’re well coached. They stress you a lot of different ways.”

Blackwell thinks that having faced a number of mobile quarterbacks could help ECU on Friday for a team looking for just their second conference win of the season.

“I think so. I think the young man we played last week was really a dynamic player and I thought we did a nice job of containing him obviously in the run game. This guy is kind of a blend of a pure passer but he has the ability to run,” according to Blackwell, “You’ve got to defend the field a little bit more. You’ve got to be able to play some coverage because if you just load up to stop him in the run game, he can sting you throwing the football. It’s definitely going to be a challenge for us.”

Finding ways to throw a curve ball or two defensively while not getting too far away from what ECU does seems to be Blackwell’s goal this week against the 9-2 Bearcats who are 5-2 in AAC play.

“We have to do what we do well and we are who we are in some ways. You always want to have a wrinkle or two that someone hasn’t seen before. You just have to be smart with it. One of the best things we did after the first couple of drives was try to get back to who we are,” the first year ECU defensive coordinator said.

“We got caught in a couple of bad calls against looks we had not seen. We didn’t get them adjusted right. So we got our players settled down on the sideline and said let’s just go be us. Let’s get settled down first, get in a base defense and let them play and we got more aggressive as the game went and it helped us.”

“I think our job every week is to try to out play the opposing defense, not the opposing offense. That’s a great way to look at it. Offensively I don’t think it’s any different. Their job is to outscore the opposing offense that we play whether it’s 50-49 or 3-0, find ways to win football games. The reality is we need to go out and outplay their defense. They’re considered the top defense in the conference statistically and that’s something that we strive to be.”

