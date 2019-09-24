East Carolina backup quarterback Reid Herring has entered the transfer portal. Also, running back Hussein Howe has made his intentions known that he wants to transfer out of the Pirate program.

At 6-3, 205 pounds, Herring has appeared in three games in a reserve role for the Pirates this season completing 5 of 8 passes for 74 yards.

He scored his first career rushing touchdown against Gardner-Webb in the season opener.

His longest completion of the year for 37-yards went to Audie Omotosho. Herring completed 160 of 297 pass attempts in just over two seasons with the Pirates with his best year coming in 2018 where he completed 154 of 288 for 1,607 yards and six touchdowns with 10 interceptions.

"Reid Herring and I have had open conversations over the last few days. He came by here today to inform me that he had decided to place his name in the transfer portal, said Mike Houston, "He no longer wants to be a part of our program. I like Reid. He's been a valuable member of our team both on and off the field. I will support him in this decision and wish him the best."

In his ECU career, 83 of 160 of Herring's completions resulted in a first down.

With Herring departing, a pair of freshmen, Bryan Gagg is expected to move up into the backup quarterback role behind Holton Ahlers according to ECU head coach Mike Houston

"Our focus is on Old Dominion University as we prepare for a tough road game. Obviously this is going to impact our backup quarterback position and we've got to work very, very hard to get Bryan Gagg ready to play. He is a true freshman and he's still learning how to play the college game, but we will continue to prepare him to get ready to play Saturday night at 6."

"In addition to that, Hussein Howe came by to see me this afternoon and inform me that he would like to transfer somewhere to get an opportunity to play," coach Houston added after practice on Tuesday, "So I talked to him as well. I have good relationships with both kids. I wish both of them the best and I hope things work out for them. Consequently, I had one of the best regular season practices we've had all year today."

For Jacksonville, Florida senior Hussein Howe, he has rushed for a total of 730 yards in his three years and four games in an ECU uniform with his best season coming in 2017 when he ran for 419 yards on 96 carries. Last year he rushed for just 236 and has only been credited for 68 yards in 20 carries this season.

Houston defined Gagg's development as drastic so far.

"Bryan really had a pretty decent spring for a true freshman and continued to compete throughout fall camp. He has been serving as a three so he's been with the travel team the whole time," Houston stated, "Obviously he got more reps today than he had and he's really excited. He came running by and said Coach I'm ready to go, so he's excited about the opportunity."

"He's a freshman. He's obviously improved drastically since he got here but he's still a first year player," Houston told PirateIllustrated.com.

Houston says he was surprised about Herring's decision because he has already used his redshirt year. He said only something like 3 percent of those who enter the transfer portal actually get picked up by somebody else.

"What happens to the other 97 percent? Once you throw your opportunity away it's gone. That bothers me because you get into this business to try to help young men graduate and have them a part of a positive program."

The Pirates are currently 2-2 heading into Saturday's game at 1-2 Old Dominion. The game will be on ESPN+.