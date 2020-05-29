 PirateIllustrated - Highland Springs WR/Return Man Quanye Veney Talks ECU
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-29 11:48:53 -0500') }} football Edit

Highland Springs WR/Return Man Quanye Veney Talks ECU

Jet fast Highland Springs wideout/return man Quanye Veney talks about his new offer from East Carolina.
Jet fast Highland Springs wideout/return man Quanye Veney talks about his new offer from East Carolina.
Mark Lindsay • PirateIllustrated
Publisher
@Pir8Illustrated

Perennial Virginia state title contenders and multiple champion Highland Springs made it to the second round of the VHSL 5A playoffs last season where they took their only loss of the season 27-21 ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}