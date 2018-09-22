Greater Latrobe center Trent Holler made his commitment to ECU earlier this week and then made his intentions known on Saturday.

The Pennsylvania product held offers from Pittsburgh, West Virginia, Cincinnati, Connecticut and a bevy of others.

He paid ECU a visit two weeks ago and came away highly impressed after the win over North Carolina in Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.

Holler's commitment moves ECU to 22 for this year's recruiting class that currently ranks 55th in the country as seen by Rivals.com. We will have more from Holler on PI Premium coming up.

