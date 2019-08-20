ECU head coach Mike Houston has named Holton Ahlers the starter on Tuesday for the season opener at North Carolina State. It will be the first game of Houston’s ECU era with the Pirates and they will be looking to get off to a fast start to the season on Aug. 31 in Raleigh.

“Holton Ahlers will take the first snap when we take on N.C. State. He will be our starter to begin the game,” said Houston, “I like Holton’s leadership ability. He has that edge that we really like in him.”

Houston broke down how the decision all transpired on Monday when he let his guys know what he planned to do.

“I talked to him and Reid both yesterday. They’ve both have competed very well throughout the preseason camp. Reid is a very mature young man. I have a tremendous amount of respect for him the way he has handled himself since I got here,” Houston said, “He is fully supportive of Holton and Holton is fully supportive of Reid.”

“Reid has to be prepared to be the starter at any moment. I have yet to come into a season where the backup didn’t have to come in and be the starter so it’s very important for us to have two guys preparing to be the guy, but for right now Holton will take the reps with the ones from now until N.C. State.”

Ahlers says his offense has done a great job in preparation for the Wolfpack.

“I think the offense has done a great job. It all starts up front with those guys. We’ve done a good job of communicating and getting the plays down,” Ahlers told PirateIllustrated.com, “We have everything installed that we need to have installed for the season now so we’re excited about it.”

With one of ECU’s biggest opponents coming up in the very first game under a new coaching staff, Ahlers talked about what he feels the Pirates have to do to be ready and play proficient football right out of the blocks.

“We’ve just got to come in the game ready to play. We know it’s going to be a tight game,” Ahlers told PI, “It’s going to be a hard tough game just like Coach Houston said but we’ll be ready.”

“We’re continuing to learn and grow every day but we’re definitely excited. I think it fits me great and there are definitely some plays that will utilities my ability. I’m excited about the plays we have and I’m just going to let the game come to me this year.”

“I trust my guys and I always and and always will and I think we’ve got the guys and the coaches to put us in a place to make those plays,” Ahlers said, “I’m definitely excited about it and I can’t wait.”

PI AUDIO: ECU QUARTERBACK HOLTON AHLERS