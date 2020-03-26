News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-26 10:11:25 -0500') }} football Edit

Hough Safety Sean Brown Building Solid Relationship at ECU

Charlotte Hough safety Sean Brown put together a great season last year and breaks down his ECU recruitment.
Charlotte Hough safety Sean Brown put together a great season last year and breaks down his ECU recruitment.
Mark Lindsay • PirateIllustrated
Publisher
@Pir8Illustrated

One of ECU’s most recent offers went to Charlotte Hough product Sean Brown on Wednesday who was pleased to grab the new offer.The Charlotte area safety was credited for 65 total tackles last year, ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}