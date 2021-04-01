Houston Center Van Wells Gets New East Carolina Offer
East Carolina’s latest offer went out to Houston, Texas offensive lineman Van Wells on Thursday who specializes at the center position.The 6-3, 300 pounder has already received 13 offers including ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news