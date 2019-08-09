ECU had a bit of a change up in practice on Friday mixing in a special teams practice as the Pirates prepare for Saturday’s first fall scrimmage in Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.

“Coming off of four pretty physical days of practice and a big scrimmage tomorrow, we had a typical Thursday practice mixed with a Sunday practice,” Houston said, “It was a good time to introduce some new things to our players. We started off with our special teams fundamental circuit. That’s something we do every week on Sunday night. It’s thirty minutes of just fundamentals. No schemes, just fundamentals play covering everything from onside kick to punt return to kickoff return to punt coverage.”

“Today’s practice was a little different. You did have a good chance for our specialists to get some work,” Houston told PirateIllustrated.com, “I cannot be more pleased. Jake and John have been really solid throughout the beginning of fall camp and we’re blessed to have two guys in those positions that we believe in and trust.”

Over the course of time, Houston has found that to be a good way to fine tune special teams play and it puts the team in a better position to on game day.

“It’s something we plan to do weekly between now and N.C. State and then weekly during the season,” Houston stated, “The thing that we have found out over the years is with working those fundamentals so diligently during the season and working the scheme during the week, we have improved special teams wise as the season has went on every year.”

ECU transitioned from that to fine tuning offensively to get ready for Saturday in a number of different offensive situations.

“We’re excited about what tomorrow is going to be. I would expect a pretty energetic, competitive scrimmage tomorrow and a chance to really begin to develop our depth chart.”

“I really want to see us be aggressive and really compete with each other. I think that’s the given. When you get in that situation, if you have that then I want to see us execute at a high level. I think all of the coaches are excited to see what we’re capable of doing right now.”

A few players have stood out to the first year ECU head coach from their work both during the off season and so far in fall camp.

“Blake Proehl has had a really solid camp. There is a guy who has worked really hard on his body. I think he’s taken to heart a lot of things that we’ve tried to bring out in his game. Being a little more physical in his play and a little more aggressive in what’s he’s doing,” said Houston.

“Obviously Pinnix has had a solid camp and is a good leader for us there and I’m really waiting for those O-linemen for someone to really step up and come out in that room. I think Brandon Pena being an older guy has been that steady guy in the middle and a solid presence in the locker room but we’re waiting for more guys to come along.”

Houston outlined what he has scripted out on Saturday for the team’s first scrimmage of fall camp.

“We’ll have a full crew of AAC officials. They’ll officiate everything we do. We’ll start with special teams as it applies to the scrimmage situation,” Houston said, “We’ll start with kickoff vs kickoff return, punt vs punt return, field goal vs field goal block and different situations throughout the scrimmage.”

“We’re going to put them in as many different situations whether it’s coming off our goal line, going in the red zone, middle of the field, sudden change, whatever it is, we’re going to create as many different situations as they will see in a ballgame tomorrow in that scrimmage. We can work with sidelines with the substitutions, the quarterbacks handling different situations and the same thing on defense.”

Houston says his team remains pretty healthy heading into the weekend.

“If I’m still here saying that on Monday, then we’ve have a really solid first week. I think a lot of that is due to the solid work of our strength and conditioning staff this summer and sports medicine staff throughout the beginning of camp and I preach to the players about taking care of their bodies.”

PI AUDIO: MIKE HOUSTON'S FRIDAY POST PRACTICE

PI AUDIO: SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR ROY TESH