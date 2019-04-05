The Cougars scored runs in the first and third innings and held on to take a 2-0 game one win over ECU in the three game AAC series in Houston Friday night at Schroeder Park.

The loss snapped ECU’s ten game win streak and was the Pirates’ first loss in American Conference play this season. Bryant Packard and Brady Lloyd both had a pair of hits in the loss.

Rey Fuentes reached on a Brady Lloyd throwing error in the bottom of the first, allowing Jared Triolo to score from third and give Houston an early 1-0 lead.

Triolo, who delivered three hits on the evening and scored a pair of runs, then got his fourth homer of the year on Agnos in the third inning and the Cougar lead grew to 2-0.

Fuentes along with Derrick Cherry also added a pair of hits for Houston(17-13/3-4 AAC) in the win.

Ryder Giles walked and Bryant Packard picked up an infield base hit in the eighth, but the Pirates were unable to score when Thomas Francisco grounded out to Triolo at shortstop to end the threat.

(11) ECU got Spencer Brickhouse got into scoring position and a runner on first base in the top of the ninth but the Pirates were once again unable to capitalize.

Lael Lockhart, Jr.(2-4) got the start and the win for Houston. Lockhart pitched seven and two-thirds innings of scoreless baseball for Houston. He gave up just four hits with two strikeouts in 94 pitches before Brownsville junior Fred Villarreal came on for an inning and a third of relief to get his seventh save for the Cougars.

Jake Agnos(4-2) took the loss for ECU(22-7/6-1 AAC) going five and two thirds innings and 113 pitches. Agnos gave up one earned run on the homer by Triolo with eight strikeouts and three walks. Cam Colmore and Zach Barnes later came on in relief for the Pirates.

The two teams take to the diamond Saturday night at 7:30 pm EDT. Right handers Tyler Smith for ECU and Ryan Randel for Houston will square off in game two of the three game AAC series.