Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-10 08:09:16 -0500') }} football Edit

QB Hunter Helms Recaps His Visit to ECU and Talks Recruiting

Z9tobsec4xnhodue1l4n
Gray Collegiate quarterback Hunter Helms enjoyed his visit to ECU and recaps his recruitment so far.
PirateIllustrated.com photo
Mark Lindsay • PirateIllustrated.com
@Pir8Illustrated
Publisher

One of the better quarterbacks available in the class of 2020 is Rivals 3-Star quarterback Hunter Helms.Last season the West Columbia, S.C. star out of Gray Collegiate Academy put up some gaudy num...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}