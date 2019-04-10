QB Hunter Helms Recaps His Visit to ECU and Talks Recruiting
One of the better quarterbacks available in the class of 2020 is Rivals 3-Star quarterback Hunter Helms.Last season the West Columbia, S.C. star out of Gray Collegiate Academy put up some gaudy num...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news