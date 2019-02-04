ECU landed some immediate help along the offensive line when center Robert Mervin made his commitment to the Pirates on Monday.

The 6-3, 336 pounder out of Hutchinson Community College in Kansas is originally from Virginia where he played his high school ball at Forest Park High.

Mervin is a strong blocker and is extremely mobile along the offensive line for Hutchinson C.C.

With the addition of Mervin, ECU moves to 19 known incoming players for the class of 2019.

Stay tuned for more on this and other Pirate targets and commits as recruiting coverage of ECU football continues here on PirateIllustrated.com.