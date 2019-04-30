News More News
Hutchinson Offensive Lineman Ousman Traore Talks ECU Offer

Former Hapeville Charter and current Hutchinson C.C. lineman Ousman Traore picked up an offer from ECU.
Mark Lindsay • PirateIllustrated.com
@Pir8Illustrated
Publisher

Hutchinson C.C. offensive lineman Ousman Traore finds his recruitment picking up with a pair of new offers from LSU and East Carolina.The Pirates hope to land some offensive line prospects in this ...

