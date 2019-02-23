Ticker
Isaiah Henderson Recaps His First Offer from East Carolina

Salem High defender Isaiah Henderson talks about his first offer from ECU he got on Junior Day.
Junior Day was a success for East Carolina. The Pirates had a good number of prospects on hand and delivered a new offer to Virginia Beach linebacker Isaiah Henderson on Saturday.He talked to new h...

{{ article.author_name }}