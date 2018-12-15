JUCO offensive lineman Bailey Malovic originally committed with ECU on November 20. He came into Greenville fired up but the coaching change admittedly spooked him a little at first.

Three days ago he de-committed. But after a return visit to ECU where he reports he had a great time and met further with the new coaches, Malovic tells PI that it’s back on with the Pirates.

“It went great, I’m actually heading back to Columbia South Carolina now,” Malovic said Saturday afternoon on the way home for the holidays, "I'm back with the Pirates!"

“I just wanted to get a feel for the coaches,” Malovic told PI on Saturday, “And to make sure I was wanted by this staff.”

Malovic is out of Highland Community College via Dutch Fork High in Irmo, South Carolina where he played high school football for Coach Tom Knotts, Malovic first visited ECU on November 17 for the Pirates' 55-21 win over UConn.

The new coaching staff headed up by new ECU head coach Mike Houston has done yeoman’s work in getting the 6-7, 290 pounder back onboard. The Pirates might not be through with several others reconsidering quick earlier decisions to de-commit along with several others who are reportedly close to making a commitment decision.

“Im excited to be a Pirate,” said Malovic who stated that the coaching staff had nothing but good things to say to him this weekend on his latest visit, “They want me and are very excited.”

Malovic will be a junior next year and currently holds no less than twelve offers with the latest coming just a day ago from UT-San Antonio.

Malovic tells PI that he will be enrolling at ECU in January.

"I'm coming in January and right now I'm just going to get in the weight room and grind and get ready for what's next."

Malovic's Highland Community College team finished at 6-4 this past season and did not make the playoffs after closing out the season with a 34-7 loss at Iowa Western in Council Bluffs.

When we first talked to Malovic he outlined what he does best as an offensive lineman.

“I’m good at getting to the second level and getting on the backers, pass blocking and playing with a little finesse. I do get out there and move.”

His recommitment to the Pirates puts ECU at 16 pledges at this hour on Saturday afternoon heading into next week’s national signing day.

Stay tuned for the latest in what is a fluid situation in recruiting here on PirateIllustrated.com.