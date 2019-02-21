Jaden Hardy Nabs ECU Offer As He Prepares to Visit Notre Dame
As ECU continues to put out new offers for the 2020 class, one of their very latest went to Savannah, Georgia product Jaden Hardy.Hardy tells PI he is still learning about the Pirates who hope to g...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news