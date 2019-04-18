Jake Agnos went 129 pitches to pick up the win and help lead (12)ECU to a 5-1 Thursday night win over UConn in Clark-LeClair Stadium.

Agnos(5-2) threw 14 strikeouts and made it until the last out before being lifted by Cliff Godwin. Evan Voliva came on to get the final out of the contest. Brady Lloyd had three hits and two RBI for the Pirates while four others delivered a pair of hits in the victory.

“I just hunted for the fast ball. I tried to be relaxed, get people on base, get key RBI’s in situations so by getting people on base it keeps people on fire,” said Lloyd.

Mason Feole absorbed the loss for UConn to fall to 1-3 on the season.

“I thought I settled in well. I don’t know if this one day rest is catching up to me but I thought as the game went on I kind of settled down and started throwing my curve ball,” Agnos said, “but I got a lot of confidence. Packard’s first at-bat set the tone of the game. A fly out to the track shows we were ready to play and it gives you a lot of confidence on the mound.”

“When you talk about your going against another big time draft and a guy who was on the USA team with Jake. Feole has been one of the best pitchers in our conference for three years so every pitched mattered,” said ECU head coach Cliff Godwin.

“Everybody says they want to be in the Friday night role but they don’t understand that every pitch is the difference between winning and losing,” Godwin said, “I though that was the best Jake has ever pitched and he kept it going into the ninth inning.”

ECU(27-10/9-1) got the scoring started in the bottom of the first on an Alec Burleson RBI base hit up the middle for an early 1-0 lead.

Pat Winkel quickly tied the game in the top of the second inning with a solo shot off of Jake Agnos in a 1-1 contest

Brady Lloyd’s double to left scored Bryant Packard as ECU reclaimed the lead 2-1. Lloyd’s base hit to right in the fourth brought Lane Hoover across home plate to increase the Pirate lead to 3-1.

The Pirates added runs in the seventh and eighth innings on a Jake Washer RBI bunt that scored Turner Brown and a Bryant Packard base hit to right that allowed Nick Barber to score to make it 5-1.

The two teams will resume Saturday morning at 9 am for the first game of a double-header to complete the AAC series.