ECU picked up their first commitment of the 2021 cycle when Maryland defensive back Jalen Clyatt committed to the Pirates Thursday afternoon.

The 6-3, 185 safety ranks 27th overall in the state of Maryland.

ECU offered Clyatt in late February.

He is listed as a 3-Star on Rivals.com.

In addition to the Pirates, Clyatt also holds offers from Rutgers, Pittsburgh, West Virginia, Maryland, Marshall, Kent State and Albany.

Clyatt plays for Sherwood High in Sliver Spring where they went 9-4 last season, making it to the third round of the Maryland state high school playoffs where they fell to Paint Branch 21-14.

Stay tuned for more as coverage of the East Carolina class of 2021 continues here on PirateIllustrated.com.